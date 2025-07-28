News
Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell
28-07-2025 | 12:42
Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell
The Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Guidance – announced in a statement that the Intelligence Directorate continues its monitoring and security pursuit of terrorist organizations. In this context, it arrested five suspects, including one Syrian and one Iraqi, for forming a terrorist cell.
The statement added that after interrogation, the detainees were referred to the competent judiciary.
