Shein opens first physical shop worldwide in Paris

Shein opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the world in Paris on Wednesday despite criticism over the Asian e-commerce giant's fast fashion business model and sale of childlike sex dolls online.

The first clients entered the store under the watchful eye of riot police, after queuing for hours outside, AFP reporters saw.

