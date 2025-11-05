Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors

05-11-2025 | 11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
2min
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors

National Defense Minister Michel Menassa met in his office in Yarzeh with Canada’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Gregory Galligan, on a courtesy visit marking the start of his tenure.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and Canada’s ongoing efforts to support and strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese Army. 

Discussions also touched on the army’s plan to confine weapons to the authority of the Lebanese state and the challenges facing its implementation amid Israel’s continued occupation of several positions along Lebanon’s southern border.

Minister Menassa also received Qatar’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, for talks on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as Qatar’s continued support for the Lebanese state and army across various fields.

The minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Qatar for its “constant support for Lebanon,” commending its “pivotal regional and international role and its efforts to promote stability and contribute to resolving crises across the region.”
 

