World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report

05-11-2025 | 13:53
High views
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report

The world has all the tools in hand to provide $1.3 trillion in climate finance to vulnerable nations, from debt relief to taxes and better coordination, said a "roadmap" released Wednesday ahead of the COP30 summit in Brazil.

The 81-page report was released by the heads of last year's COP29 conference in Azerbaijan and the upcoming COP30 gathering in Belem, Brazil, as leaders prepare to meet in the Amazonian city on Thursday and Friday.

"This Roadmap aims to contribute as catalyst and foundation for the next phase of climate action. It reminds us that the resources exist, the tools are ready, and the time is now," COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev and COP30 head Andre Correa do Lago said in the paper's foreword.

AFP

