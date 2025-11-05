Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties

Germany banned the Muslim Interaktiv association and will confiscate its assets, with searches also being conducted at two other Islamic associations, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.



Seven properties were searched in Hamburg since early morning and 12 more in Berlin and the state of Hesse as part of preliminary investigations into the associations Generation Islam and Realitaet Islam, according to the ministry in a statement.



"We will respond with the full force of the law to anyone who aggressively calls for a caliphate on our streets, incites hatred against the state of Israel and Jews in an intolerable manner, and despises the rights of women and minorities," said Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt in the statement.



Reuters