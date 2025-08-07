Samy Gemayel stresses need to enforce state monopoly on arms in meeting with Australian Ambassador

07-08-2025 | 03:34
Samy Gemayel stresses need to enforce state monopoly on arms in meeting with Australian Ambassador
0min
Samy Gemayel stresses need to enforce state monopoly on arms in meeting with Australian Ambassador

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel met with Australian Ambassador Andrew Barnes to discuss recent developments in Lebanon and the region.

During the meeting, Gemayel emphasized the importance of the government’s decision to restrict arms to the state and tasked the army with preparing a clear mechanism for implementation within a set timeframe. 

He stressed that this step is a practical move toward restoring national sovereignty and that the next phase must focus on the actual implementation of this decision.

Regarding expatriate voting, both sides underlined the importance of ensuring full participation of the diaspora in the upcoming parliamentary elections, allowing them to vote for all 128 candidates, just like residents in Lebanon.

They also praised the significant role played by the Lebanese community in Australia in supporting Lebanon and highlighted the importance of maintaining strong ties between the two countries.

