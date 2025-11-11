Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 7,000, while diesel rose by LBP 25,000, and gas increased by LBP 8,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,423,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,463,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,393,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,068,000

