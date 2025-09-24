News
Kremlin says 'no alternative' to continuing Ukraine offensive
24-09-2025 | 03:40
The Kremlin on Wednesday said there was "no alternative" for Russia than to continue its offensive on Ukraine that it launched in 2022.
"We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals" set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RBC radio, using Moscow's term for its assault on Ukraine.
"We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative," he added.
AFP
