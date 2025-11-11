From Tyre to Nabatieh: Israel maps out Hezbollah’s network for US envoy Kushner

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israeli military intelligence presented U.S. envoy Jared Kushner with what it described as a map outlining Hezbollah’s “reconstruction route” in Lebanon, according to Israeli security sources.



The map reportedly details Hezbollah’s infrastructure, including weapons depots, manufacturing facilities, and logistical centers spread across various areas in Lebanon.



It also includes a list of Lebanese towns already targeted by Israel, as well as others identified as future targets.



The stated purpose, sources said, was to convince Washington that the Lebanese state and army are incapable of disarming Hezbollah by the end of the year.



Israeli officials expressed concern about the situation in southern Lebanon, particularly in border towns. An Israeli security official said that establishing a new military post one kilometer from the border—the sixth of its kind on Lebanese territory—and building a separation wall inside Lebanese land, specifically south of the town of Aitaroun, were necessary steps to protect northern Israeli communities.



According to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, the area between the wall and the new post has effectively become a “buffer security zone” inside Lebanese territory.



Despite these measures, Israeli authorities acknowledge that the buildup has not reassured residents of northern settlements.



At the same time, an Israeli military intelligence report paved the way for what appeared to be an intimidation campaign focused on specific areas in southern Lebanon.



The report described Nabatieh as a strategic location and a potential military target, while the city of Tyre was characterized as a key hub for Hezbollah’s logistical and military reinforcement.



The report also concluded that Israel remains concerned by what it described as the continued support of Lebanon’s Shiite population for Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its military infrastructure, despite the destruction caused by the ongoing conflict.