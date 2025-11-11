News
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
Lebanon News
11-11-2025 | 11:58
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
The Israeli military accused Lebanese armed group Hezbollah on Tuesday of seeking to rebuild its combat abilities in south Lebanon to the point of threatening Israel's security and undoing last year's ceasefire deal.
Military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said Iranian-backed Hezbollah was operating south of the Litani River in violation of the truce accord and that Israeli forces were conducting strikes on Hezbollah targets in that area. Hezbollah says it is committed to the ceasefire deal.
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam say Israel is violating the truce deal, pointing to the occupation of five hilltop positions in southern Lebanon by Israeli troops as well as Israeli air strikes and deadly ground incursions into Lebanese territory.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel
Hezbollah
Smuggling
Arms
Syria
Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Countdown Begins for Pope’s historic visit to Lebanon: Mass, youth meeting, and public celebrations planned
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Countdown Begins for Pope’s historic visit to Lebanon: Mass, youth meeting, and public celebrations planned
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:05
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:05
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-06
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-06
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
Lebanon News
03:35
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
