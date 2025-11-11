Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

11-11-2025 | 11:58
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

The Israeli military accused Lebanese armed group Hezbollah on Tuesday of seeking to rebuild its combat abilities in south Lebanon to the point of threatening Israel's security and undoing last year's ceasefire deal.

Military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said Iranian-backed Hezbollah was operating south of the Litani River in violation of the truce accord and that Israeli forces were conducting strikes on Hezbollah targets in that area. Hezbollah says it is committed to the ceasefire deal.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam say Israel is violating the truce deal, pointing to the occupation of five hilltop positions in southern Lebanon by Israeli troops as well as Israeli air strikes and deadly ground incursions into Lebanese territory.


Reuters
 

