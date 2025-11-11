News
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
Lebanon News
11-11-2025 | 03:35
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
Fires that broke out following Israeli airstrikes have largely been brought under control in the areas of Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh.
However, they continue to burn in Rihan and Aaramta due to the difficulty of reaching the affected sites to extinguish them.
