Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta

Lebanon News
11-11-2025 | 03:35
High views
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
0min
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta

Fires that broke out following Israeli airstrikes have largely been brought under control in the areas of Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh. 

However, they continue to burn in Rihan and Aaramta due to the difficulty of reaching the affected sites to extinguish them.

