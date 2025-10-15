Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-10-2025 | 15:39
Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back to Israel the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, and that it will need special recovery equipment to reach more bodies promised under a ceasefire deal.

"The Resistance has fulfilled its commitment to the agreement by handing over all living Israeli prisoners in its custody, as well as the corpses it could access," the Palestinian movement's armed wing said in a statement on social media.

"As for the remaining corpses, it requires extensive efforts and special equipment for their retrieval and extraction. We are exerting great effort in order to close this file."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Hostages

Ceasefire

