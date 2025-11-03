Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

Lebanon News
03-11-2025 | 15:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine told LBCI's "Vision 2030" program that, according to 2022 data, 230 out of every 100,000 people in Lebanon are diagnosed with cancer — the "highest rate in the region."

He said that women appear to be more affected, with around 14,000 total cancer cases recorded, including 8,000 women and 6,000 men.

Nasreddine emphasized that these figures highlight the urgent need to strengthen prevention, early detection, and treatment efforts across the country.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Rakan Nasreddine

Data

Cancer

LBCI Next
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30

Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-15

Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite ‘progress’ claims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:11

Serbian police detain 37 after anti-government clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

UK police arrest three on suspicion of Russia-related spying

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More