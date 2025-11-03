News
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
03-11-2025 | 15:02
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine told LBCI's "Vision 2030" program that, according to 2022 data, 230 out of every 100,000 people in Lebanon are diagnosed with cancer — the "highest rate in the region."
He said that women appear to be more affected, with around 14,000 total cancer cases recorded, including 8,000 women and 6,000 men.
Nasreddine emphasized that these figures highlight the urgent need to strengthen prevention, early detection, and treatment efforts across the country.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Rakan Nasreddine
Data
Cancer
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
