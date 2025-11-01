Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp

01-11-2025 | 13:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
3min
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

At the al-Hol camp in Syria’s al-Hasakah region—an area under Kurdish control where the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) operate—eleven Lebanese women and several children have remained for nearly seven years among the families of ISIS members. 

Their relatives in Lebanon have been calling for their repatriation, while the SDF has expressed a desire to deport them.

The women, originally from Tripoli, Akkar, and Minieh, were married to ISIS members who were killed during fighting in Syria and Iraq.

A delegation from the SDF had contact with Lebanon's General Security Director, Major General Hassan Choucair, to discuss the issue. In addition to its security aspect, the matter requires a complex Lebanese-Syrian political decision. The meeting was described as positive and productive by those involved.

LBCI has learned that the cases of the women and their children will be reviewed from a humanitarian perspective, along with their families’ requests for repatriation. 

If any of the women face legal charges, they will be referred to the judiciary; otherwise, they will be returned to Lebanon, as several European countries have done with their citizens. Upon their return, the women would undergo rehabilitation to help reintegrate them into society.

Thursday’s meeting resulted in a proposed mechanism to resolve the issue, centered on securing the approval of political authorities in both Beirut and Damascus—possibly with input from regional or international parties. 

Once approved, discussions will focus on how to transfer the women and children to Beirut. One proposal suggests that General Security officers visit them to conduct interrogations before any decisions are made. Officials expect the matter to be resolved within a month, barring any obstacles or surprises.

Meanwhile, LBCI has also learned that 13 detainees in the same camp claim to be Lebanese ISIS members but have no identification documents. Their case is considered more complex and will require more time and a different approach, with follow-up expected at a later stage.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Al-Hol

Syria

Kurds

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

ISIS

