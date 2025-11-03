Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France

03-11-2025 | 14:25
Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France

Asian e-commerce giant Shein said Monday it was banning the sale of all types of sex dolls on its sites worldwide, after French authorities gave it a warning for offering ones resembling children.

The company said in a statement it was imposing a "total ban on sex-doll type products" and had deleted all listings and images associated with them.

A spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the ban applied globally.

