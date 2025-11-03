News
Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France
Variety and Tech
03-11-2025 | 14:25
Asian e-commerce giant Shein said Monday it was banning the sale of all types of sex dolls on its sites worldwide, after French authorities gave it a warning for offering ones resembling children.
The company said in a statement it was imposing a "total ban on sex-doll type products" and had deleted all listings and images associated with them.
A spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the ban applied globally.
AFP
Variety and Tech
France
Shein
E-commerce
