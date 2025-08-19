News
President Aoun: Lebanon's economy shows signs of recovery, tourism reflects renewed confidence
Lebanon News
19-08-2025 | 10:27
President Aoun: Lebanon’s economy shows signs of recovery, tourism reflects renewed confidence
President Joseph Aoun told a delegation from the Mount Lebanon Traders Association, led by Nassib Gemayel, that recent economic indicators are encouraging and that Lebanon’s summer tourism reflects a return of Arab and international confidence.
He cited rising passenger numbers at Rafic Hariri International Airport and visits by members of the Lebanese diaspora as signs of renewed trust in the country.
Aoun said the government’s ongoing economic reforms aim to gradually restore the economy after years of decline.
He stressed that political and economic issues are being addressed in parallel, with solutions prioritized according to the government’s plan.
The president also highlighted the importance of balanced development, reaffirming a commitment he made in his oath speech.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Economy
Recovery
Tourism
Joseph Aoun
