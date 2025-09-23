Saudi envoy reaffirms support for Lebanon on Saudi National Day

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari marked Saudi Arabia’s National Day by underscoring the Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.



“Saudi Arabia has always been at the forefront of international positions that emphasize Lebanon’s sovereignty and unity,” Bukhari said, reaffirming Riyadh’s enduring support for the country’s stability.



He renewed the Kingdom’s backing for President Joseph Aoun, praised Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s reform agenda, and highlighted Speaker Nabih Berri’s efforts to bridge political divides and strengthen Lebanon’s national course.



Bukhari also celebrated the deep historical ties between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, describing them as “distinguished by bright milestones and positions that reflect Lebanon’s special place in the Kingdom’s heart.”



He pledged that Saudi Arabia, alongside its international partners, will continue working toward a better future for Lebanon, reiterating that peace in the Middle East remains the Kingdom’s strategic choice.