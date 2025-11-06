France minister urges EU to sanction Shein platform

06-11-2025 | 03:47
France minister urges EU to sanction Shein platform
France minister urges EU to sanction Shein platform

France Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday urged the European Union to take measures against Asian e-commerce giant Shein, following an uproar over sales of childlike sex dolls on its French website.

"The European Commission must take action. It can no longer wait," he told the France Info broadcaster. "The Commission has conducted certain investigations. It must now accompany them with sanctions."

Brussels has been looking into the Chinese-founded fashion giant over risks linked to illegal products.



AFP
 

World News

France

Minister

EU

Sanction

Shein

