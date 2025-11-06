Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

The Lebanese army said that Israel launched a wide wave of attacks in southern Lebanon, targeting several areas and towns.



The army described the assaults as part of Israel’s destructive approach, aimed at undermining Lebanon’s stability, spreading destruction in the south, prolonging conflict, and maintaining a persistent threat against Lebanese citizens.



The attacks also hinder the army’s ability to complete its deployment in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.



The army added that it continues to maintain close coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), emphasizing that the partnership between the two sides remains highly trusted and cooperative.