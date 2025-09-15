Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria

Middle East News
15-09-2025 | 11:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa affirmed Syria’s full support for Qatar, saying the Syrian people stand with the country in recognition of its just position. He emphasized that “whenever a nation unites, its strength grows, and whenever it is divided, it weakens.”

Speaking at the Arab summit, al-Sharaa added: “History shows that negotiators are sometimes killed, and precedent shows that mediators are targeted. I, along with the entire Syrian people, stand with our brothers in Qatar in recognition of their just stance.”

He also noted that Israeli aggression in Gaza continues and that Israel has been carrying out attacks on Syria for the past nine months.

Middle East News

President

affirms

support

Qatar,

condemns

Israeli

attacks

Syria

LBCI Next
Iran president urges Muslim countries to cut ties with Israel ahead of summit
Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strike on Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-16

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

Arab and Islamic leaders condemn Israeli attack on Qatar, call for united response

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Speaker Berri meets Le Drian as Parliament committees called to joint session

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:03

Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More