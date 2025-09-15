Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa affirmed Syria’s full support for Qatar, saying the Syrian people stand with the country in recognition of its just position. He emphasized that “whenever a nation unites, its strength grows, and whenever it is divided, it weakens.”



Speaking at the Arab summit, al-Sharaa added: “History shows that negotiators are sometimes killed, and precedent shows that mediators are targeted. I, along with the entire Syrian people, stand with our brothers in Qatar in recognition of their just stance.”



He also noted that Israeli aggression in Gaza continues and that Israel has been carrying out attacks on Syria for the past nine months.