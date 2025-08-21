President Joseph Aoun stressed Lebanon's commitment to the presence of U.N. peacekeepers in South Lebanon during a meeting with British Ambassador Hamish Cowell on Thursday at the Baabda presidential palace.



Aoun underscored the importance of Britain’s support for Lebanon’s call to extend the U.N. Security Council mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until Resolution 1701 is fully implemented, alongside the deployment of the Lebanese Army up to internationally recognized borders.



The president highlighted what he described as UNIFIL’s “distinctive role” in South Lebanon, not only in security but also in humanitarian and social work, in coordination with the Lebanese Army.



During the meeting, Cowell expressed condolences over the deaths of six soldiers in the recent explosion in Wadi Zibqin, Tyre district. He also outlined Britain’s ongoing support for the Lebanese Army, including the establishment of training centers in Zahrani and the start of new military facilities in the south, beginning with one near Odaisseh-Kfarkela.



Talks also covered the current situation in South Lebanon, UNIFIL’s mission, the visit of U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack, and Lebanon’s feedback on the American proposal to facilitate its implementation. The discussions further touched on the situation in Syria.