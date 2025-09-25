Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet

09:12
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
2min
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said the International Monetary Fund’s visit included meetings with the Parliament Speaker, the Prime Minister, and other concerned parties.

He confirmed that progress has been made, “but we have not yet reached a final agreement on a program. More time is needed, as the financial gap law has not been finalized, and there are still some remarks on the banking restructuring law.”

Jaber noted that continuous meetings are being held to address the issue of deposits and depositors, stressing that efforts are underway to revive the banking sector.

“We agreed that between now and the next visit, work will focus on developing a plan to address issues where different views exist. We are seriously committed to carrying out the necessary reforms and reaching an agreement with the IMF,” he said.

He added that the government does not want to “fall short” in helping the central bank resolve the depositors’ crisis, but it has limited capacity to bear this debt.

