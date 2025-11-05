News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New York elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats
World News
05-11-2025 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
New York elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats
New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday, and Democrats won two key state governor races as U.S. voters delivered an early warning to President Donald Trump ahead of 2026's midterms.
The clean sweep of the top contests across several ballots nationwide will boost morale for Democrats bruised by Trump's onslaught since returning to the White House and set off alarm bells in Republican circles.
Mamdani's victory came in the face of fierce attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage from business elites, conservative media commentators, and Trump himself.
"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said in a victory speech to supporters.
"In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light."
The Democratic Party's victories in the governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey suggested a shift in political mood as the country looks to next year's midterm elections, when control of Congress will be up for grabs.
In another significant win for Democrats, voters in California approved a proposition to redraw electoral districts in a bid to neutralize gerrymandering efforts ordered by Trump in other states.
Trump refused to take any blame for Tuesday's results. In a post on his Truth Social network, he cited anonymous "pollsters," suggesting the Republican defeats were down to the government shutdown and the fact that his own name wasn't on ballots.
House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said, "Democrats are smoking Donald Trump and Republican extremists throughout the country," writing on X that "the Democratic Party is back."
Mamdani, a state lawmaker for New York's Queens borough, appealed to voters by pledging to tackle the soaring cost of living, offering free city bus travel, childcare, and city-run grocery stores.
He focused on living costs facing ordinary New Yorkers, building support through his informal personal style, social media savvy, and a massive canvassing ground game.
"The next and last stop is City Hall," Mamdani said in a video posted to X after his victory was declared.
AFP
World News
United States
New York
Zohran Mamdani
Donald Trump
Democratic Party
Next
US kills two men in another strike on suspected drug vessel, Hegseth says
US government shutdown enters 36th day, becoming longest ever
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
0
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:17
Attack on key city in Sudan's Kordofan region kills 40: UN
World News
03:17
Attack on key city in Sudan's Kordofan region kills 40: UN
0
World News
02:09
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
World News
02:09
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
0
World News
01:57
Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters
World News
01:57
Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters
0
World News
01:16
IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report
World News
01:16
IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
0
World News
2025-09-10
Rubio seeks 'constructive' engagement in China call
World News
2025-09-10
Rubio seeks 'constructive' engagement in China call
0
Middle East News
05:21
Qatari Diar to enter $29.7 billion deal for real estate project in Egypt — Reuters
Middle East News
05:21
Qatari Diar to enter $29.7 billion deal for real estate project in Egypt — Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
4
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
7
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement
8
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More