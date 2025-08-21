Palestinian factions in Lebanon deny reports of disarmament in refugee camps

Palestinian factions in Lebanon on Thursday denied reports that weapons would be surrendered inside refugee camps, particularly in Beirut’s Borj El Brajneh camp, calling the claims “completely baseless.”



In a statement, the factions said the developments taking place inside Borj El Brajneh were “an internal organizational matter concerning the Fatah movement” and had “nothing to do, directly or indirectly, with the question of Palestinian arms in the camps.”



The factions stressed their commitment to the security and stability of the camps and their surroundings, while reiterating respect for Lebanese sovereignty and state institutions.



They also emphasized that Palestinian weapons in Lebanon remain tied to the “right of return” and the “just Palestinian cause,” declaring that arms “will remain as long as the occupation persists in Palestine” and would be used only “to confront the Israeli enemy until our people achieve their right to return, freedom, and the establishment of an independent state.”