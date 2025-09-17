News
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad appears on Al Jazeera after Israel strike on Doha
Middle East News
17-09-2025 | 12:57
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad appears on Al Jazeera after Israel strike on Doha
Ghazi Hamad, a top official in Hamas, appeared Wednesday in a live interview broadcast by Qatari channel Al Jazeera, in the first appearance of a Hamas leader since the Israeli attack on Doha on September 9.
According to sources close to Hamas, Hamad was one of six leaders of the Palestinian Islamist movement gathered in the building targeted by Israel at the time of the strike, along with chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, former chief Khaled Meshaal, West Bank head Zaher Jabarine and political bureau members Bassem Naim and Taher al-Nounou.
AFP
