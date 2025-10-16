Ex-US embassy guard in Norway convicted of spying for Russia, Iran

A Norwegian court has sentenced a former security guard for the U.S. embassy in Oslo to three years and seven months in prison for spying for Russia and Iran, according to the ruling released Thursday.



The 28-year-old man was convicted of providing floor plans and information about activities at the U.S. embassy between March and November 2024, in exchange for payments of 10,000 euros ($11,700) from Russian intelligence and 0.17 bitcoin from Iranian intelligence.



AFP