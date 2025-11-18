Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with offer of fighter jets, business deals

Middle East News
18-11-2025 | 07:33
High views
Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with offer of fighter jets, business deals

U.S. President Donald Trump will roll out the red carpet for Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday for a visit expected to advance the sale of F-35 fighter jets and a host of business deals with the kingdom.

It will be the first trip by bin Salman, widely known as MBS, to the U.S. since the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul, which triggered global outrage.

U.S. intelligence concluded that MBS approved the capture or killing of Khashoggi, a prominent critic. The crown prince denied ordering the operation but acknowledged responsibility as the kingdom's de facto ruler.

The warm welcome he will receive in Washington is the latest sign that relations have recovered from the deep strain caused by Khashoggi's murder.

During a day of White House diplomacy, MBS will hold talks with Trump in the Oval Office, have lunch in the Cabinet Room and attend a formal black-tie dinner in the evening.

Trump hopes to cash in on a $600 billion Saudi investment pledge made during his visit to the kingdom in May. A senior White House official told Reuters that U.S.-Saudi deals on technology, manufacturing, defense and more are expected.

Reuters

