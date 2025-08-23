President Aoun: Lebanon awaits Israel’s response to the Tom Barrack proposal

President Joseph Aoun told visiting U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood that Lebanon is awaiting Israel’s response to the proposal presented by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who is expected in Beirut early next week.



Aoun said Lebanon has not been officially informed about reported Israeli plans to establish a buffer zone in the south.



The president stressed the importance of renewing the mandate of U.N. peacekeepers, warning that ending their mission before Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the return of detainees, the army’s deployment to the border, and the full implementation of Resolution 1701 would undermine regional stability.



LaHood, for his part, congratulated Aoun on the government’s decision to restrict arms to the state and conveyed that U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to help Lebanon achieve lasting stability.