Chainsaw-wielding robbers flee Louvre with jewelry
World News
19-10-2025 | 05:45
Chainsaw-wielding robbers flee Louvre with jewelry
Robbers broke in to the Louvre and fled with jewelry on Sunday morning, a source close to the case said, adding that its value was still being evaluated.
A police source said an unknown number of thieves arrived on a scooter armed with small chainsaws and used a goods lift to reach the room they were targeting.
AFP
World News
Chainsaw
Robbers
Louvre
Jewelry
France
