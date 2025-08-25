Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Mnassa arrives in Kuwait for military cooperation talks

25-08-2025 | 05:19
Lebanon&#39;s Defense Minister Michel Mnassa arrives in Kuwait for military cooperation talks
Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Mnassa arrives in Kuwait for military cooperation talks

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa arrived in Kuwait on Monday, leading a delegation of senior Lebanese Army officers at the invitation of Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Mnassa is scheduled to hold a series of meetings focused on strengthening support for Lebanon's armed forces, particularly in the areas of military equipment, medical services, and housing programs for soldiers.

