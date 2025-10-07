First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal presented the first monthly report on the army’s weapons control plan, documenting progress with figures and images.

The plan, which has been kept confidential and was not distributed in writing to ministers, left a positive impression on them regarding the army’s achievements. The plan focuses on three areas authorized by the Cabinet:

• Controlling weapons south of the Litani River

• Containing weapons across all Lebanese territory

• Addressing Palestinian weapons

In the south of the Litani, the army completed twice as many operations as in previous months, totaling approximately 4,200 individual missions of varying scale. Only 39 missions were carried out through formal mechanisms, reflecting the army’s determination to extend its authority.

The army closed seven tunnels south of the Litani, with nine more in the process of being sealed, amid Israeli obstacles explained by Haykal, including ongoing Israeli occupation and attacks.

Operations north of the Litani and along the Lebanese-Syrian border were also a major focus, aimed at preventing the transport, smuggling, or display of weapons.

Ministers were briefed on army operations north of the Litani, which targeted primarily Palestinian weapons rather than Hezbollah, as well as the closure of passages and seizure of weapons along the northern and eastern borders.

Border operations also led to the closure of 13 drug production facilities.

Haykal noted that local residents in the south did not hinder the army’s operations. According to ministerial sources, the army is executing its tasks according to a schedule expected to conclude by the end of the year.

Haykal also urged the government to strengthen its presence in the south. Minister Tamara el-Zein praised the report on LBCI, describing it as very positive.

The report comes after ministers from the March 8 alliance walked out of the first session in which the army’s plan was presented. The government ultimately welcomed the army’s efforts.