MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed

Lebanon News
03-09-2025 | 05:02
High views
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed

MP Mohammad Khawaja of the Development and Liberation bloc said Wednesday that communication channels with the presidential palace remain open, but his party has not decided whether to attend Friday’s Cabinet session on the army’s plan to consolidate weapons under state control.

Speaking on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Khawaja stressed that his bloc would boycott the session if the agenda is limited to the army’s plan. 

“If the session is only about the plan the army will present, we will not attend. If it comes as part of a ‘real’ agenda, then we will participate,” he said.

Khawaja added that the bloc’s ministers would only observe the discussions if they attended. “We will not debate the army’s plan. Our ministers will monitor the atmosphere and the nature of the plan, and decisions will be made accordingly.”

The Prime Minister’s office later issued an amended agenda for Friday’s meeting, adding four items. In response, Khawaja said participation was still “not guaranteed and subject to discussion.”

The MP criticized the government’s handling of earlier sessions on August 5 and 7, calling them “a free gift to the Americans and Israelis.” He rejected claims that Washington’s proposal had become a Lebanese one, asking, “Let Prime Minister Nawaf Salam tell us which points have become Lebanese.”

Khawaja reaffirmed commitment to the November 27 agreement, but said, “The Israelis, the Americans, and some who claim to care about us want another agreement, considering the existing one insufficient.” 

He stressed that both politically and militarily, “the resistance has fulfilled all its obligations.”

