Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-10-2025 | 12:21
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday there was a "real chance" of a Gaza peace deal, as Hamas and Israeli negotiators held indirect talks on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack.

"There's a real chance that we could do something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, adding that US negotiators were also involved in the talks.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

'real

chance'

peace

