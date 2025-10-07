Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

Hezbollah issued a statement on Tuesday marking the second anniversary of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, reaffirming its commitment to the Palestinian cause and its support for all factions of the resistance in Gaza.



The group described the October 2023 attack as “a battle of sacrifice, liberation, and defiance,” calling it a turning point that “exposed the true face of the Israeli entity and its American backer.”



Hezbollah said the war revealed Israel’s “criminal and expansionist nature,” accusing it of committing massacres, collective punishment, and genocide in Gaza.



The statement added that the region’s stability depends on “Arab and Islamic unity” and on “translating opposition to Israeli aggression into concrete action,” stressing that Israel “understands only the language of force.”



Hezbollah reiterated its commitment to the “path of resistance” and paid tribute to its fallen leader Hassan Nasrallah and other “martyrs” who, it said, died for the cause of Jerusalem and Palestine.



The group also expressed gratitude to Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and “free nations around the world” that have supported Gaza and voiced solidarity with its people.



Concluding its statement, Hezbollah said the anniversary commemorates a people “who rose up against occupation and oppression,” adding that “Palestine will return to its rightful owners despite all conspiracies and normalization efforts.”