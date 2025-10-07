Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Tuesday that Hezbollah should “take a lesson” from the experience Hamas in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state “as soon as possible.”



In an interview with Agence France-Presse at his headquarters in Maarab, he said, “Hezbollah should certainly take a lesson from what is happening with Hamas. This is another reason for it to hand over its weapons to the state as soon as possible,” adding, “It is a waste of time not to act.”



The comments come as Israel and Hamas conduct indirect negotiations in Egypt on implementing a plan announced last week by U.S. President Donald Trump, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and preventing the group from holding any governance role in Gaza, two years after a devastating war between Israel and Hamas.

AFP