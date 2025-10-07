News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
Lebanon News
07-10-2025 | 10:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Tuesday that Hezbollah should “take a lesson” from the experience Hamas in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state “as soon as possible.”
In an interview with Agence France-Presse at his headquarters in Maarab, he said, “Hezbollah should certainly take a lesson from what is happening with Hamas. This is another reason for it to hand over its weapons to the state as soon as possible,” adding, “It is a waste of time not to act.”
The comments come as Israel and Hamas conduct indirect negotiations in Egypt on implementing a plan announced last week by U.S. President Donald Trump, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and preventing the group from holding any governance role in Gaza, two years after a devastating war between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
Lebanon News
Geagea
Hezbollah
should
learn
Hamas
weapons
Lebanese
state
Next
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Australia officially recognizes a Palestinian state and says Hamas should not play a role
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Australia officially recognizes a Palestinian state and says Hamas should not play a role
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-10
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Lebanon News
2025-09-10
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
0
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
0
Lebanon News
09:37
MP Neemat Frem: Sustainable solution to waste crisis lies in Parliament passing two laws
Lebanon News
09:37
MP Neemat Frem: Sustainable solution to waste crisis lies in Parliament passing two laws
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south
Lebanon News
08:49
Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south
0
Lebanon News
08:42
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Lebanon News
08:42
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:08
Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:08
Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
Lebanon News
08:32
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
4
Lebanon News
08:42
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Lebanon News
08:42
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
6
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More