Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

Lebanon News
07-10-2025 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Tuesday that Hezbollah should “take a lesson” from the experience Hamas in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state “as soon as possible.”

In an interview with Agence France-Presse at his headquarters in Maarab, he said, “Hezbollah should certainly take a lesson from what is happening with Hamas. This is another reason for it to hand over its weapons to the state as soon as possible,” adding, “It is a waste of time not to act.”

The comments come as Israel and Hamas conduct indirect negotiations in Egypt on implementing a plan announced last week by U.S. President Donald Trump, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and preventing the group from holding any governance role in Gaza, two years after a devastating war between Israel and Hamas.
 
AFP

Lebanon News

Geagea

Hezbollah

should

learn

Hamas

weapons

Lebanese

state

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Australia officially recognizes a Palestinian state and says Hamas should not play a role

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-16

Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

MP Neemat Frem: Sustainable solution to waste crisis lies in Parliament passing two laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-22

Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More