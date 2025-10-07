Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

News Bulletin Reports
07-10-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The second day of negotiations on U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to halt the war in Gaza produced no tangible progress, as efforts continue to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel.

Observers say major differences remain, particularly on:
Israel’s demand for the release of all prisoners as a precondition for a ceasefire, while maintaining its security control over the Gaza Strip to prevent Hamas from rearming.
Israel’s refusal to back down on the “yellow line,” the fortified boundary established after the war, and its insistence on a mechanism ensuring disarmament continues even after fighting ends.
Hamas’ request for international guarantees for a long-term ceasefire, the broad release of prominent security prisoners, and Israel’s commitment not to resume attacks before a comprehensive agreement on Gaza’s future is reached.

Given these conditions, Israel considers the current discussions to amount to a monitored truce, intended to pave the way for the next phase, which would involve disarmament and the removal of Hamas from military and civil power centers.

Meanwhile, as negotiators await the outcome of the Sharm El-Sheikh talks, Israelis marked the two-year anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood war with protests and demonstrations outside the homes of ministers and Knesset members, as well as in front of government institutions. 

Protesters held officials responsible for the events of October 7 and obstacles to prisoner releases, warning that threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers could affect ongoing negotiations.

Hamas has also stated that continued Israeli bombardment is hindering progress on the first phase of Trump’s plan, including the release of prisoners.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates

ceasefire

talks:

Progress,

persistent

divisions,

challenges

ahead

LBCI Next
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18

Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06

Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06

Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-22

Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More