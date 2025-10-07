News
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
07-10-2025 | 13:11
2
min
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The second day of negotiations on U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to halt the war in Gaza produced no tangible progress, as efforts continue to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel.
Observers say major differences remain, particularly on:
•
Israel’s demand for the release of all prisoners as a precondition for a ceasefire, while maintaining its security control over the Gaza Strip to prevent Hamas from rearming.
•
Israel’s refusal to back down on the “yellow line,” the fortified boundary established after the war, and its insistence on a mechanism ensuring disarmament continues even after fighting ends.
•
Hamas’ request for international guarantees for a long-term ceasefire, the broad release of prominent security prisoners, and Israel’s commitment not to resume attacks before a comprehensive agreement on Gaza’s future is reached.
Given these conditions, Israel considers the current discussions to amount to a monitored truce, intended to pave the way for the next phase, which would involve disarmament and the removal of Hamas from military and civil power centers.
Meanwhile, as negotiators await the outcome of the Sharm El-Sheikh talks, Israelis marked the two-year anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood war with protests and demonstrations outside the homes of ministers and Knesset members, as well as in front of government institutions.
Protesters held officials responsible for the events of October 7 and obstacles to prisoner releases, warning that threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers could affect ongoing negotiations.
Hamas has also stated that continued Israeli bombardment is hindering progress on the first phase of Trump’s plan, including the release of prisoners.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
ceasefire
talks:
Progress,
persistent
divisions,
challenges
ahead
Next
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
Previous
