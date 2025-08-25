Lebanon marks Prophet Muhammad's birthday on September 4

Lebanon News
25-08-2025 | 06:05
Lebanon marks Prophet Muhammad's birthday on September 4
0min
Lebanon marks Prophet Muhammad's birthday on September 4

Dar Al Fatwa announced that the observance of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday will fall on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, congratulated all Lebanese citizens, with special greetings to the Muslim community, on the occasion.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prophet Muhammad

Birthday

