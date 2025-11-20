Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri marked the country’s 82nd Independence Day with a message stressing that independence is a “daily test” for the Lebanese people, the army, and state institutions.



He emphasized the Lebanese army’s pivotal role in protecting the country, condemned efforts to undermine it, and pointed to the south as a focal point of national unity and resilience.



Berri also paid tribute to fallen soldiers, local communities, and workers who continue to uphold Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence.