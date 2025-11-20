President Aoun meets French Ambassador, to deliver Independence Day address Friday at 8 p.m.

President Joseph Aoun will deliver an address to the Lebanese people at 8 p.m. on Friday to mark the 82nd anniversary of Lebanon’s Independence Day. The speech, which will be broadcast on television and radio, will outline the latest developments and Lebanon’s position on them.



Aoun also received France’s ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, for a meeting that covered current issues, particularly the situation in the south amid ongoing Israeli attacks and the work of the “mechanism” committee. The two also discussed matters related to Lebanese-French relations.