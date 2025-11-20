News
Zelenskiy says 22 people missing at the site of Russian attack in western Ukraine
World News
20-11-2025 | 06:47
Zelenskiy says 22 people missing at the site of Russian attack in western Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that 22 people were missing at the site of Wednesday's Russian attack on the western city of Ternopil.
"As of now, 26 people are confirmed dead, including three children," Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that the overnight search-and-rescue operation continued into the morning.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Russia
Attack
Ternopil
