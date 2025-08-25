Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday

The central labor offices of the Amal Movement and Hezbollah announced the postponement of a protest that had been scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025.



The groups said the decision came in response to appeals from national figures seeking to safeguard unity and stability, and to allow space for “deep and constructive dialogue” on Lebanon’s critical issues.



They stressed that the move stems from “wisdom and responsibility” aimed at reinforcing the official stance, protecting civil peace, and preventing any attempt to destabilize the country.



“Our cause has not been postponed,” the statement said, affirming continued commitment to defending Lebanon’s sovereignty, dignity, resistance, and its arms, while vowing their national voice will be raised whenever necessary.