Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre

07-10-2025 | 05:19
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir Aames in the Tyre district killed one person and injured another.

