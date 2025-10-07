News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
07-10-2025 | 02:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by LBP 13,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 12,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 4,000, and gas decreased by LBP 19,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,468,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,508,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,375,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Drop
Decrease
Gas
Diesel
Next
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-03
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-03
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-30
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-30
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-26
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-26
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-19
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-19
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-03
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-03
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-02
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-02
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:54
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
2
Lebanon News
15:04
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
Lebanon News
15:04
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
4
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
5
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
7
Lebanon News
12:40
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
Lebanon News
12:40
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More