Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

07-10-2025 | 02:33
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by LBP 13,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 12,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 4,000, and gas decreased by LBP 19,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,468,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,508,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,375,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000

