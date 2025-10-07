News
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Lebanon Economy
07-10-2025 | 05:29
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat stated that, following a meeting with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, there are clear indicators of economic improvement in Lebanon, expressing optimism for a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy.
Bisat noted that the meeting discussed preparations for the “Beirut 1” investment conference, scheduled for November 18-19, which aims to boost investment opportunities in Lebanon.
He added that the event is directed toward the Lebanese private sector, the diaspora, and Arab and foreign investors, and will be held under the patronage of President Aoun, who has shown a strong interest in this national economic initiative.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Economy
Minister
Amer Bisat
Lebanese
Economy
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon News
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
News Bulletin Reports
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament
Lebanon News
Lebanon's waste crisis resurfaces as Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity
Lebanon News
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
Lebanon News
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
Lebanon News
Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
Lebanon News
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
Lebanon News
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
News Bulletin Reports
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
