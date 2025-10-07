Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy

Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat stated that, following a meeting with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, there are clear indicators of economic improvement in Lebanon, expressing optimism for a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy.



Bisat noted that the meeting discussed preparations for the “Beirut 1” investment conference, scheduled for November 18-19, which aims to boost investment opportunities in Lebanon.



He added that the event is directed toward the Lebanese private sector, the diaspora, and Arab and foreign investors, and will be held under the patronage of President Aoun, who has shown a strong interest in this national economic initiative.