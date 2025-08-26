Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction

Lebanon on Tuesday signed a $250 million loan agreement with the World Bank to support post-war reconstruction efforts following Israeli attacks.



Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and the World Bank's regional director, Jean-Christophe Carret, signed the deal in Beirut in the presence of the ministers of public works, energy, and economy, as well as representatives from the prime minister’s office and Council for Development and Reconstruction head Mohammed Kabbani.



The loan is earmarked for clearing rubble, repairing infrastructure, and beginning restoration in areas affected by the Israeli assault.



The agreement marks one of the first major international financing steps aimed at helping Lebanon recover from the extensive destruction caused by the conflict.