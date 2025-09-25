China says North Korea's top diplomat to visit

World News
25-09-2025 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China says North Korea&#39;s top diplomat to visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China says North Korea's top diplomat to visit

China said North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit from Saturday to next Tuesday, weeks after leader Kim Jong Un attended a huge military parade in Beijing.

A foreign ministry statement on Thursday said "foreign minister of the DPRK Choe Son Hui will visit China from September 27 to 30" following an invitation from Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi.

AFP

World News

China

North Korea

Diplomat

Visit

LBCI Next
Italy sends second navy ship to escort Gaza aid flotilla
Seoul estimates North Korea has up to two tonnes of highly enriched uranium
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

China's Xi holds talks with North Korea's Kim in Beijing

LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat

LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

Kyiv urges China to pursue peace in Ukraine during Putin's visit

LBCI
World News
2025-07-11

Russia's FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:53

France former leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:31

Italy sends second navy ship to escort Gaza aid flotilla

LBCI
World News
03:13

Seoul estimates North Korea has up to two tonnes of highly enriched uranium

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Witkoff confident of “some kind of breakthrough” on Gaza soon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-15

Lebanese President begins official visit to Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More