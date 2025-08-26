Finance Minister to LBCI: Reconstruction will begin in densely populated areas

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber explained that the loan provided by the World Bank is dedicated to the reconstruction of infrastructure in affected areas.



In an interview with LBCI, he noted that the law will be submitted to the Parliament, where it will be approved.



“The reconstruction process will start in densely populated areas with significant damage, and there are priorities in terms of reconstructing roads in front areas to provide accessibility,” Jaber said.



“We have worked on the $250 million World Bank loan since last April, when we were in Washington, and the loan is needed to create a fund,” he added.



He announced that the handling of land shipments will change: first, anyone shipping from abroad must register all the information and obtain a digital code, so that customs are aware of the details and contents of the goods.



Jaber emphasized that the issue of customs is important, and the solution is not to change employees, as modern scanners will be installed by the end of September.