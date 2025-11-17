South Korean military proposes talks with North to avoid border clashes

South Korea's military on Monday proposed talks with the North to avoid border clashes, citing recent incursions by North Korean troops.



"To prevent accidental clashes and ease military tensions, our military officially proposes that the two sides hold inter-Korean military talks to discuss the establishment of a clear reference line for the MDL," Kim Hong-cheol, deputy minister for national defence policy, at told a news briefing, referring to the military demarcation line on the border.



AFP