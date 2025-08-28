News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
As part of the ongoing process of collecting weapons from Palestinian camps, the Lebanese Army received a batch of arms from camps located south of the Litani River, specifically from Rachidiyeh, El-Buss, and Borj El Chmali in Tyre.
The handover, carried out in line with a decision by the political authorities and in coordination with relevant Palestinian factions, included various types of weapons, shells, and ammunition.
The army’s specialized units took charge of the materiel, with the process set to continue in the coming phases.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Palestine
Weapons
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Palestinian Presidential spokesperson: Weapons inside Palestinian camps in Lebanon to be handed over to the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Palestinian Presidential spokesperson: Weapons inside Palestinian camps in Lebanon to be handed over to the Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
UN Budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
UN Budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
Lebanon News
12:48
Washington to back UNIFIL renewal in Lebanon for the final time, US envoy says
Lebanon News
12:48
Washington to back UNIFIL renewal in Lebanon for the final time, US envoy says
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
12:32
Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'
Lebanon News
12:32
Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
Lebanon News
05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
