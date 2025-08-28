Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process

As part of the ongoing process of collecting weapons from Palestinian camps, the Lebanese Army received a batch of arms from camps located south of the Litani River, specifically from Rachidiyeh, El-Buss, and Borj El Chmali in Tyre.



The handover, carried out in line with a decision by the political authorities and in coordination with relevant Palestinian factions, included various types of weapons, shells, and ammunition.



The army’s specialized units took charge of the materiel, with the process set to continue in the coming phases.