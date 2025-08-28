Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'

28-08-2025 | 12:32
0min
Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'

Israel on Thursday hailed a U.N. Security Council vote that will terminate the U.N. peacekeeping force in neighboring Lebanon in 2027.

"For a change, we have some good news coming from the U.N.," said Danny Danon, Israel's representative at the United Nations.

